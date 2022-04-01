Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.60.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $157.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.64. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $133.49 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.68 and a beta of 2.26.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.53%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,275,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $1,101,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

