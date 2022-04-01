Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $157.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.68 and a beta of 2.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $133.49 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.60.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

