Maro (MARO) Price Hits $0.0788 on Major Exchanges

Maro (MARO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Maro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maro has a total market capitalization of $56.05 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

