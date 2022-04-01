Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Shares Gap Up to $3.99

Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $4.20. Markforged shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 2,570 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKFG. Craig Hallum began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Research analysts predict that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Markforged by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Markforged during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Markforged during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Markforged during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

