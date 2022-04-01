Mark R. Defazio Sells 2,239 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $237,602.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $101.77 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.17.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Metropolitan Bank (Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.