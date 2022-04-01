Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $502,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $60,724.28.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $673,787.80.

Shares of MMI opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.36. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $495.13 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1,201.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

