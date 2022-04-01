Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.26

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.26 and last traded at $84.85, with a volume of 29808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.14.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

