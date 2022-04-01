Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Director Kim K.W. Rucker Sells 5,000 Shares

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kim K.W. Rucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.22. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 108,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

