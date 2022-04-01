Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Has $9.82 Million Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 398,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TCOM. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of TCOM opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -192.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $1.06. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.