Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.96

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.96 and traded as high as C$30.51. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$30.09, with a volume of 319,465 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFI. CIBC lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

