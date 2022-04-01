Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Up 23.9% in March

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 673,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manchester United in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE MANU traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 255,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,241. The company has a market capitalization of $636.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $20.86.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Manchester United by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Manchester United by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Manchester United by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 218,178 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Manchester United by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Manchester United by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares during the period.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

