Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Manchester United from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Shares of Manchester United stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $14.72. 10,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,748. The company has a market capitalization of $637.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.70. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.49 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period.

About Manchester United (Get Rating)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.