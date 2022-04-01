Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of MAWHY opened at $20.44 on Thursday. Man Wah has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49.
Man Wah Company Profile (Get Rating)
