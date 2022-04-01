Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MAWHY opened at $20.44 on Thursday. Man Wah has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

