MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Hits $0.0199 on Top Exchanges

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $327,518.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.59 or 0.07342246 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,541.34 or 0.99796092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045914 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

