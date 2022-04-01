MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MMYT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 1.32.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.