MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and $435,785.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.60 or 0.00007916 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00046649 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.82 or 0.07259445 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,333.32 or 0.99761317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00045784 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

