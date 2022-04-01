Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

MGIC opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $845.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 211,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 106.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,130,000 after buying an additional 237,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

