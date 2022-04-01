Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.43.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.12. 97,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,078. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average is $83.12. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.92) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

