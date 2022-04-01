Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 7,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

MIC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 4,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.57 million for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 397.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 129,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 234,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 30,933 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

