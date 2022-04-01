M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.86

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.86 and last traded at $44.30, with a volume of 3786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

MHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.35. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHO. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

