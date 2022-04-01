LVZ Inc. Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $917,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after buying an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $488,785,000 after buying an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.95.

Shares of NSC traded down $16.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.76. 53,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.04 and its 200 day moving average is $274.44. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.