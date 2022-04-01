LVZ Inc. Grows Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

LVZ Inc. raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF comprises about 0.3% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of TPLC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,738. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

