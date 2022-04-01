LVZ Inc. Buys 18,163 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 607,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,163 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 4.3% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $32,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,295,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,721,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,112,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after acquiring an additional 96,532 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 876,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 140,915 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 854,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,415,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 623,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $49.76. 367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,480. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.23. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

