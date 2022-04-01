LVZ Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.69. 454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,506. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.59. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $118.16 and a 12-month high of $158.43.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

