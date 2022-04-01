Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 3,380,643 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,380,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $33,299,333.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 59,975 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $592,553.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 9,200 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $90,988.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,180 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $51,178.40.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 359,265 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $3,542,352.90.

Shares of FTCV stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,706,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (Get Rating)

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

