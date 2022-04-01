Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Luther Burbank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ LBC opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $46.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 222.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 100.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 49.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

