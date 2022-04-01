Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.15-9.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.490-7.615 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.150-$9.350 EPS.

LULU traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.17. The stock had a trading volume of 38,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

