LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

