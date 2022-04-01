LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of LTC stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.46. 7,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,072. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 161.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $13,854,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,540,000 after buying an additional 358,296 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LTC Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

