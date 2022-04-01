LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,852,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $145,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in TEGNA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,469,000 after acquiring an additional 215,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TEGNA by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,450,000 after acquiring an additional 583,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,953,000 after buying an additional 1,542,558 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,887,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after buying an additional 34,080 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after buying an additional 171,314 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TGNA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,541. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.93. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

TEGNA Company Profile (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.