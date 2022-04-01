LSV Asset Management Has $112.69 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $112,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.42.

Shares of STLD stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,927. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

