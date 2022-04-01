LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,367,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234,895 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $132,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mosaic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.62. 76,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,981,107. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

In related news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

