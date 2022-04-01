LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.63.

LPLA traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,210. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.98. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $196.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,133,000 after buying an additional 1,004,582 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,343,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,643,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,468,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

