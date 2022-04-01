LocalCoinSwap Market Capitalization Hits $879,945.04 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $879,945.04 and approximately $2,996.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00303656 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004478 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000629 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.74 or 0.01380139 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003040 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,182,390 coins and its circulating supply is 49,969,613 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.