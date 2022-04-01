LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,847,000 after buying an additional 228,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LL. StockNews.com began coverage on LL Flooring in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of LL Flooring stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.00. 4,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. LL Flooring has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $27.54.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. LL Flooring had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $285.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LL Flooring will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LL Flooring Company Profile (Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

