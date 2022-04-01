Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 57.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.61. 18,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $406.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.67.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total value of $871,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.33.

Lithia Motors Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.