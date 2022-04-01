LINKA (LINKA) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

LINKA (LINKA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. LINKA has a market cap of $1.58 million and $36.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LINKA has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

