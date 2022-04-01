Linde (NYSE:LIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s previous close.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $319.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.96. The firm has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,698,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Linde by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,589,853,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

