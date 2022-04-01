Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €335.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €335.00 ($368.13) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($359.34) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €302.00 ($331.87).

ETR:LIN opened at €290.50 ($319.23) on Monday. Linde has a one year low of €231.60 ($254.51) and a one year high of €309.35 ($339.95). The company has a market cap of $147.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €269.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €277.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

