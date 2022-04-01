Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.25. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,750 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $50,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $214,172.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,031 shares of company stock worth $1,251,623. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $17,385,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 303,961 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 440,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 184,866 shares during the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 329,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 181,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 832,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 174,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

