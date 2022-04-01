Lincoln National Corp Sells 4,282 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 643.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 94,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Canopy Growth by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Canopy Growth by 18.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 703,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,451 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 19.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.4% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $33.27.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

