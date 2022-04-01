Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $3.88

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $4.10. Lilium shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 3,364 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

