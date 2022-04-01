Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 111,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,358,955 shares.The stock last traded at $32.02 and had previously closed at $31.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.26.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

