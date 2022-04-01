LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

LFST has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

