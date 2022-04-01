Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,199 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Liberty Global by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,356,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 697,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,777,000 after buying an additional 37,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

