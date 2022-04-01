Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 19,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,399. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 111.1% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Global by 61.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.