Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at Haywood Securities

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Haywood Securities from C$2.10 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LXE. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cormark lifted their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.10 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

LXE stock opened at C$2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$495.64 million and a P/E ratio of 9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.58. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.59 and a 52-week high of C$2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.92.

In other Leucrotta Exploration news, Senior Officer Helmut Eckert sold 500,000 shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$465,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,653.90.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

