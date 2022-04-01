LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $262.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) to report sales of $262.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.82 million and the highest is $272.00 million. LendingClub reported sales of $105.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on LC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of LC stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,096. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.39 and a beta of 2.11. LendingClub has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $49.21.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $74,134.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $113,839.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,135 shares of company stock valued at $542,136 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in LendingClub by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

