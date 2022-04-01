Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stake Raised by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 139.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 42,665 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 310,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LEG opened at $34.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

