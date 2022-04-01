Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF) Shares Down 11.9%

Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.24) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.24). 109,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 886% from the average session volume of 11,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454 ($5.95).
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 400 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 400. The stock has a market cap of £458,444.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80.
About Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF)
